Man accused of shooting, killing roommate released from hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man accused of killing his roommate is now out of the hospital and behind bars.

Last month, Oklahoma City police and paramedics were called to a reported shooting near Mustang and Britton Rd.

Investigators say Patrick Matthews first shot his roommate, Jonathan Gonzelez-Leal.

At that point, their other roommate, 24-year-old Alfredo Vera, tried to shield Gonzalez-Leal from any other shots.

“He was trying to help somebody else from dying,” Alfredo’s sister, Zulema Vera, said. “He was trying to be brave.”

However, officials say Matthews then shot and killed Vera.

“He didn’t even have time to react,” Zulema said.

When police arrived on scene, Vera’s accused killer, Patrick Matthews, walked out of the front door and shot himself.

Matthews was recently released from the hospital and was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a murder complaint.