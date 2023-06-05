OKMULGEE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) says a man suspected of shooting an Okmulgee police officer earlier this month has been apprehended.

Christopher Harris was wanted for the June 1 shooting of Okmulgee Police Officer Dustin Clark.

On June 5, authorities received a tip Harris may be in a room at the Bel Air motel in Okmulgee.

Local officers went to the motel and did not find Harris in the initial room reported.

However, officers did locate him in another room at the motel.

Harris was taken into custody and booked into the Okmulgee County jail for shooting with intent to kill and a federal warrant.