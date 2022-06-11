YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – A Yukon man was was arrested after allegedly stabbing a person several times.

Norman Jansen is accused of the stabbing.

The stabbing occurred shortly before 1:45 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue, which is just a few blocks east of Garth Brooks Boulevard.

Yukon police described the victim as having multiple stab wounds and bleeding profusely.

Jansen later admitted to stabbing the victim, according to detectives.

He is being held at the Canadian County Detention Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim was taken to a hospital. A condition update was not provided.