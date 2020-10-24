Man accused of stealing and destroying a competing company’s signs

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The owner of Patriot Garage Doors in Newcastle has filed a report with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office because he says an employee with a competing company has been stealing and destroying his signs.

Will Cosby says after about 30 signs were taken from customers’ yards, he decided to set up a deer cam next to one of his signs.

“It was out there probably eight hours or so, then we came and check it the next morning. The sign was burned,” Cosby told KFOR.

Cosby says he found burned sign with a hole over the phone number.

After looking at the deer cam, Cosby says he recognized the person who took the sign. It was an employee at a competing company, Top Quality Doors in Norman.

“We believe in competing with integrity,” Cosby said. “Stealing people’s signs and burning them in their yards is not.”

Cosby filed a report with the McClain County Sheriff’s Office, but wanted to call Top Quality to discuss what he caught on camera. He says they blew him off, so KFOR reached out to Top Quality as well.

“We were unaware of what had been going on and was very concerned about what we were hearing,” co-owner Selena Belvin told KFOR. “We’d never encourage that behavior.”

Belvin says she did speak with Cosby, but he demanded the employee caught on camera be fired, something he denies.

“I’m not sure that I can give him the resolution that he’s asked for, at the time we first spoke, which was that he wanted me to terminate the employee’s employment,” Belvin said. “Without any investigation into the charges he was placing against him.”

Cosby tells KFOR he doesn’t want anyone to lose their job, he just wants to make sure Top Quality takes this seriously.

“I just want to be left alone to advertise and do what we do trying to get more jobs,” Cosby said. “I want to do it in an ethical way and not have this kind of petty competition going on.”

Cosby says the employee has since apologized to him and the customer whose sign was burned. For that reason, he does not plan to press charges.

