Man accused of theft in Luther arrested in Tennessee

LUTHER, Okla. (KFOR) – A man who was suspected of stealing a truck in Luther was arrested inside the stolen vehicle in Tennessee, police say.

Police say the suspect, Matthew Gross, stole a 2007 Dodge Ram 1500 on Saturday afternoon in Luther.

After the theft, officers believe Gross headed straight to Tennessee.

On Sunday, authorities in Brighton, Tennessee caught up with him after a short chase.

Officers say items from a burglary in Luther were also found in his possession.

Gross is facing multiple felony charges in Oklahoma and in Tennessee.

