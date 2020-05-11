Man accused of threatening to kill law enforcement officers

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man with an outstanding felony warrant was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill law enforcement officers.

On May 6, Wagoner County Deputies J. Carey, K. Phillips, and Coweta police officers served an arrest warrant in the area of East 171st and South 209th Street.

The suspect, identified as Tommy Langston, of Coweta, had an outstanding felony warrant through Wagoner County for kidnapping, domestic assault and battery, and other charges.

When deputies and officers arrived, they found Langston waiting for a ride outside.

A deputy used his patrol car’s PA system to give the suspect orders to comply with law enforcement.

“With some resistance, Langston eventually complied and dropped to his knees and surrendered,” said the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillips took the suspect into custody and advised him of his outstanding warrants.

The sheriff’s office says as Langston was walked back to the patrol car, he tried to pull away from deputies multiples times and had to be asked to keep walking.

Once he was in a patrol car, Langston became agitated, shouted obscenities, and started slamming his body against the vehicle door and window.

While being transported to the Wagoner County Detention Center, Langston allegedly made statements to the deputy saying, “it was a good thing that he did not have his gun, or he would have killed every one of them.”

After more alleged threatening statements, he reportedly asked the deputy for “the name of that [n-word] cop that put handcuffs on him because he was going to hunt him down and kill him.”

Langton continued, allegedly saying, “I hope that [n-word] cop is the one that opens the door because I’m going to kill him.”

He reportedly continued to make threatening comments about hurting others.

He was booked into the Wagoner County Detention Center on the outstanding felony warrant and charged with assault on a police officer and plan, attempt, or conspire to perform act of violence.

Additionally, the Arkansas State Board of Parole has placed a hold on the suspect.

He is currently being held in Wagoner County with no bond.