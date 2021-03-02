Man accused of trying to run over ex-wife & her boyfriend in Enid

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly tried to run over his ex-wife and her boyfriend.

Enid Police Department officials say they arrested 34-year-old Tony Michael Shaw after he intentionally slammed his vehicle into his ex-wife’s car.

Tony Michael Shaw

He allegedly said he wished she was in the vehicle when the crash occurred.

Police also say Shaw intentionally tried to run over the woman’s boyfriend at Sonic just moments before, pinning that man against a nearby vehicle.

However, Shaw was the only one injured in both incidents. He was taken to a hospital after slamming into a large tree in his ex-wife’s front yard.