OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A customer goes far and beyond to get his wife’s money back, and his bold move at Starbucks got him arrested.

“It was over the weekend when police responded to a local coffee shop regarding a person who had stolen money [from] a tip jar,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Before that outcome, Knight told KFOR a woman showed up at this Starbucks in the 2900 block of Memorial, demanding a refund for a $1 drink she purchased days before.

Without a receipt or proof of purchase, she was told no, so she went and got her husband.

Knight said, in a bold move, the husband showed up and scolded the cashier, then demanded his wife get a refund.

When the barista refused, Richard Engle took off with the store’s tip jar. Inside the container, $1.32.

“When they refused again, the clerk turned her back, and that’s when he reached into their tip jar and stole money and then tried to flee the scene,” said Knight.

Knight said the cashier followed him out of the store and blocked him from leaving while taking a picture of his license plate tag.

Knight said Engle bumped the cashier two or three with his car and sped away.

“He simply rammed into her, did it two or three times before he finally drove away,” said Knight.

Police found him a short time later at his Harrah home, where he was placed under arrest.

Richard Engle. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center

Engle was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on robbery charges.

The cashier is expected to be okay.