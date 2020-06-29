Man allegedly shot, killed sister before standoff with Oklahoma City police

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing his sister before his involvement in a standoff with police.

On Friday, police were called to a shooting near N.W. 10th and Portland just before 3 p.m.

When police arrived, they could see the victim, Rose Duncan, 61, dead inside of the residence.

The suspect, Robert Churillo, 64, barricaded himself inside of the residence with Duncan. Police say Duncan was Churillo’s sister.

Investigators believe that Duncan and Churillo became involved in an argument when Churillo allegedly shot and killed his sister.

After a lengthy standoff, Churillo was taken into custody and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on several complaints including murder in the first degree.

