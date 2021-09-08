Man and woman shot in Lawton, police say shootings likely connected

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police are investigating two shootings that are believed to be connected.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Northwest 53rd Street, Wednesday, in response to a man calling police and saying he had been shot.

Police located the man, and he was transported to a local hospital, according to a Lawton Police Department news release.

Officers were then called to another shooting, this time involving a female victim. She was also located and taken to a hospital.

Police believe the two shootings are part of the same incident.

No details were provided on a possible suspect.

Anyone who has information on the shootings is asked to call 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter