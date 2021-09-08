Man and woman shot in Lawton, police say shootings likely connected

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police are investigating two shootings that are believed to be connected.

Officers were called to the 400 block of Northwest 53rd Street, Wednesday, in response to a man calling police and saying he had been shot.

Police located the man, and he was transported to a local hospital, according to a Lawton Police Department news release.

Officers were then called to another shooting, this time involving a female victim. She was also located and taken to a hospital.

Police believe the two shootings are part of the same incident.

No details were provided on a possible suspect.

Anyone who has information on the shootings is asked to call 355-INFO (4636) or submit an anonymous tip at www.lawtoncrimestoppers.com.