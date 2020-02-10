Man apparently drowns in Muskogee County creek

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man apparently drowned in a Muskogee County creek over the weekend.

It happened Sunday around 4:20 p.m. near Porum.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 69-year-old Jerry Barnard, of Porum, left his home around 4 p.m. and walked approximately 60 yards to a small creek to clean out drainage pipes.

Around 4:20 p.m., his wife walked down and discovered him face down in the creek.

The report states his wife entered the creek and rolled him onto his back, but was not able to get him out. She then went back to their home and called for help.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and tried to revive Barnard, but were unsuccessful.

Barnard was pronounced dead at 5:04 p.m.

His cause of death is still under investigation.