OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested a 39-year-old man following a deadly crash along the Kilpatrick Turnpike.
Shortly after midnight on Oct. 3, emergency crews were called to a crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike, just north of S.W. 15th St. in Oklahoma City.
Investigators say 19-year-old Marissa Murrow was driving a 2014 Ford Focus southbound on the Kilpatrick when she hit head-on by a driver traveling the wrong direction.
Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 39-year-old Malcolm Penney was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the turnpike when he hit Murrow’s vehicle.
Murrow was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.
Authorities say they detected an odor of alcohol on Penney and believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.
Penney was arrested and taken to the Canadian County Jail.
LATEST STORIES:
- Man arrested after 19-year-old killed in wrong-way crash
- NewsNation’s Albert Ramon becomes only Latino chief meteorologist on national television
- ‘The misdiagnosis ended up costing her, her life’: A Texas family’s warning for all parents
- Trump wants to participate in next week’s presidential debate
- ‘Cops’ resumes production after cancellation in wake of George Floyd’s death