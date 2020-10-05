Man arrested after 19-year-old killed in wrong-way crash

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested a 39-year-old man following a deadly crash along the Kilpatrick Turnpike.

Shortly after midnight on Oct. 3, emergency crews were called to a crash on the Kilpatrick Turnpike, just north of S.W. 15th St. in Oklahoma City.

Investigators say 19-year-old Marissa Murrow was driving a 2014 Ford Focus southbound on the Kilpatrick when she hit head-on by a driver traveling the wrong direction.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol say 39-year-old Malcolm Penney was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of the turnpike when he hit Murrow’s vehicle.

Murrow was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Authorities say they detected an odor of alcohol on Penney and believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

Penney was arrested and taken to the Canadian County Jail.

LATEST STORIES: