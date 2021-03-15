Man arrested after 4-hour standoff in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man who is accused of threatening his family with a gun is now in custody after a standoff with police on Sunday.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a home near N.W. 164th and MacArthur Blvd.

Dispatchers learned that a man had threatened his family members while being armed with a gun. He then barricaded himself inside the home.

The SWAT team arrived on the scene and was able to get the family safely out of the home.

Officers also worked to evacuate nearby homes as a precaution.

“They need to leave their home temporarily, just in case someone fires a shot, whether it’s the officers or the suspect. We want to make sure that nobody is in the path of harm,” said Lt. Isaac Goodman, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

After a four-hour standoff, a negotiator talked the man into surrendering without a fight.

Police are not releasing what sparked the incident.