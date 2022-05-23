OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say one person was arrested for child abuse after officers received 911 calls from Scissortail Park.

Around 7 p.m. on May 21, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to Scissortail Park after receiving a call about an abused child.

Witnesses called 911 to report that a man was hitting his son in the park and was armed with a gun.

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted Tero Talamoa and took him into custody.

According to the police report, the victim was “visually upset, crying and bleeding from the lip.”

Two witnesses said they were in the playground area of the park and heard Talamoa yell, “Why did you piss yourself? There is a bathroom right there.”

At that point, the witnesses said they heard what sounded like the child being hit.

“Both witnesses turned around and stated they saw [Talamoa] punch [the victim] with a closed fist to the face and to the chest. [Talamoa] then grabbed a multiple colored sandal from his daughter’s foot and [he] began hitting [the victim] with the sandal,” the report stated.

Talamoa was arrested on complaints of child abuse by injury and possession of a firearm with altered ID during the commission of a felony.