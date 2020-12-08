Man arrested after allegedly assaulting elderly woman at store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after allegedly assaulting an elderly woman inside a store in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 7, officers were called to the Dollar General near S. May Ave. and S.W. 74th St. regarding a sex offense.

When officers arrived, they found the victim sitting in her vehicle in front of the Dollar General.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim was “shaking, had puffy bloodshot eyes and was crying.”

The victim told investigators that she was shopping when she felt someone touch her on her lower back. She says she told the suspect to stop touching her and to leave her alone.

At that point, the victim says the suspect wrapped his hands around her and began to grope her.

Witnesses told employees that a man was attacking an elderly lady in the back of the store. At that point, an employee saw what was happening and stepped between the suspect and the victim.

Officers say they were able to find the suspect, identified as 60-year-old French Brockman.

French Brockman

Brockman was taken into custody on complaints of sexual battery and trespassing.

