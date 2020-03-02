Man arrested after allegedly assaulting firefighter, officials say

Jeremy W. Johnson is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a firefighter over the weekend, officials say.

On Sunday, a deputy responded to the area near S.E. 15th and Peebly in Choctaw to investigate a man accused of assaulting a firefighter.

When the deputy arrived on scene, he learned the fire department had been called to inspect a fire in a backyard in the area.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Jeremy Johnson allegedly confronted a firefighter who entered the home and threatened to kill the firefighter. A witness said Johnson reportedly shoved the firefighter.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from Johnson who allegedly also had slurred speech and admitted to drinking.

Johnson was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of assault and battery on an emergency care provider.