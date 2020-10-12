Man arrested after allegedly assaulting Walmart employee

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted an employee at a local Walmart store.

Officers with the Edmond Police Department received a call about a recent sexual assault that occurred at the Walmart, located in the 2200 block of W. Danforth Rd.

According to the police report, the victim says she was working when a man approached her and asked her where the belts were located.

The victim says she pointed him in the direction of the belts, but he asked her to show him.

She told investigators that as she was walking toward the clothing section, she heard him making crude sexual comments about her.

When she stopped and pointed to the belts, she says the man began groping her. When she pulled away, she says he grabbed her wrist and asked her “to go to the fitting room with him to perform sexual acts.”

Officials say 52-year-old Norman Nelson was already in police custody at the time of the report for public intoxication. He is now facing a charge of sexual battery.

