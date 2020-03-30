Man arrested after allegedly attacking, robbing woman in surgery center parking lot

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly attacked a woman on her way to work at a local surgery center.

On March 26, officers were called to a reported robbery at the Oklahoma Center for Orthopaedic & Multi-Specialty Surgery in southwest Oklahoma City.

When officers arrived, employees at the center told police that one of their coworkers had just been robbed in the parking lot.

According to the police report, the victim says she was walking toward the building when “she was hit in the back of the head and attacked.” She told police as she fell to the ground, the suspect ripped her purse away from her.

The report states that the victim had a 2-inch long gash on the back side of her head that was being stitched up by a doctor.

One day later, officers noticed a vehicle that matched the description of the robbery suspect’s getaway car.

During a traffic stop, authorities say they found a wallet in the driver’s side door compartment with the victim’s ID and cards.

After confronting the alleged suspect, 23-year-old Thomas Branson, about surveillance video of the robbery, Branson admitted to the crime.

“[Branson] stated he was desperate and needed the money. [Branson] stated if it wasn’t her, it would have been someone else. I asked [Branson] what did he hit the victim with. [Branson] stated he didn’t know other than it was metal,” the arrest affidavit states.

Branson was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, concealing stolen property, and robbery with a firearm.