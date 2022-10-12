EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to rob several stores in Edmond.

Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Edmond dispatchers received 911 calls from employees at Lowe’s and the Walmart Neighborhood Market, located at 2nd and Bryant.

Each caller told dispatchers that a man had attempted to rob their stores. When the employees told him they couldn’t access the money, he left.

As officers were responding, dispatchers received another 911 call about an attempted robbery at the Walgreens on 2nd and Bryant.

Police arrived and confronted the suspect, who was able to jump into his vehicle and drive away.

The suspect, who was identified as 32-year-old Braden Wayne Butson, led officers on a short chase.

The pursuit went eastbound on 2nd from Bryant before Butson reportedly crashed into two vehicles and a light pole.

Butson was arrested on complaints of robbery, felony eluding, DUI, felony attempted escape, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officials say Butson has an active warrant out of Colorado for domestic violence and a lengthy criminal history, including a string of bank robberies where charges are pending.