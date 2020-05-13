Follow the Storms
Man arrested after allegedly burglarizing home, church in Lawton

Timothy White

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused of burglarizing a home and church in Lawton was arrested this week, police say.

On Monday, just before 3 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of N.W. 50th St. on a burglary of a residence.

The male, later identified as Timothy White, allegedly broke into the home of the victim and was caught. The victim was able to hold White until police arrived on scene.

Lawton police say they were able to link White to another burglary that occurred previously at a nearby church.

He was arrested for the burglaries and was transported to the city jail without incident.

