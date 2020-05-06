Man arrested after allegedly carjacking woman at Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly carjacked a woman in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Tulsa this week.

On Monday, around 6:20 a.m., a woman was sitting in her vehicle in the parking lot of the Westminster Apartments with her engine running when the suspect, Gary Guyton Jr., parked a pickup truck nearby.

Guyton, 27, approached the victim, pointed a firearm at her, and demanded her vehicle.

At some point, the victim’s son came out of a nearby apartment to check on his mother. Guyton pointed the firearm at the son and threatened him but did not fire the weapon.

Guyton fled in the victim’s vehicle, leaving his pickup truck behind near the scene.

A few minutes later, Guyton walked back to the scene and drove off in the pickup truck he originally left at the scene.

Officers arriving in the complex saw a pickup truck matching the suspect vehicle description occupied by a driver matching the suspect description parked in a separate part of the apartment complex. He was identified as Guyton, police say.

A firearm was found in his pickup truck and the key to victim’s stolen vehicle was found on his person.

The victim’s vehicle was found parked in a third location in the complex and returned to victim.

Guyton was transported to jail on charges of robbery with a firearm and pointing a deadly weapon, both after former conviction of a felony.

No one was injured during the incident.