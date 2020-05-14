Follow the Storms
Man arrested after allegedly coughing on Muskogee officers, claiming to have COVID-19

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. (KJRH) — A man was arrested after he allegedly coughed on officers and claimed to have coronavirus.

According to the Muskogee County District Attorney’s Office, Jason Morris, was involved in an altercation at a Muskogee County apartment complex on April 25.

KJRH reports an affidavit states Morris claimed he had coronavirus when being taken into custody and coughed at Muskogee police officers.

Morris reportedly said he had the virus as a hoax and threat to authorities.

He was arrested on a complaint of terrorism hoax and resisting an officer.

