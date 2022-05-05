TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested in Tulsa after he allegedly exposed himself to children.

Stefon Ledbetter. Mugshot from Tulsa PD.

Stefon Ledbetter was arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure after a former felony conviction on Wednesday, according to Tulsa police.

A Tulsa Police Department officer spotted Ledbetter, who was exposing himself to children outside the Oklahoma Future Farmers of America Statewide Convention, near 3rd and Denver, TPD officials said.

Around 11,000 people were attending the convention. Most of the kids at the event were between 13 and 18 years old.

Over a dozen kids were outside in close proximity to Ledbetter when he pulled his pants down and exposed his private parts, Tulsa police said.

Officers arrived at the location and took Ledbetter into custody.