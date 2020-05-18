Live Now
Man arrested after allegedly fatally stabbing stepfather in northeast Oklahoma

Jordan KuyKendall

OWASSO, Okla. (KJRH) – A man was arrested after he allegedly fatally stabbed his stepfather over the weekend.

Owasso police officers responded to reports of a domestic in progress in the area of East 86th Street North and the Owasso Expressway just before 3 a.m. Sunday.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man unresponsive with an apparent stab wound to the back.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to KJRH, the man’s stepson, Jordan KuyKendall, was arrested in connection to the incident.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple complaints, including resisting arrest, domestic assault, interrupting an emergency call and first-degree murder.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

