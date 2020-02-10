Man arrested after allegedly firing several rounds at couple; woman shot

Carlton Cooper is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Oklahoma County Jail.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly shot at a woman and her husband several times, striking the woman in her leg.

On Feb. 9, police responded to the area near S.W. 24th and Lee in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon call where multiple rounds had been fired.

According to a police report, a man told authorities he and his wife were walking their dog in an empty lot when they saw another man “glaring” at them from across the street.

The husband said he asked the man, identified by police as 32-year-old Carlton Cooper, what his problem was. Cooper reportedly yelled expletives back at the husband and a verbal altercation occurred.

Cooper then allegedly ran inside a house and came back out with a gun.

The couple turned around and started running as Cooper started to chase them, allegedly firing approximately five rounds at them.

One of the rounds hit the woman while other rounds hit a house and vehicle.

Cooper reportedly took off running northbound and was eventually caught nearby. Police arrested him and asked why he was running. He told police he was running because “people were shooting.”

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.