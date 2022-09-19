EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – An Edmond man was taken into custody following a hostage situation at a local apartment complex.

Around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 18, officials say a man called 911 to say that he was holding his 3-year-old child and his child’s mother hostage at the Rolling Green Apartments.

He told dispatchers that he was armed with a Glock pistol and was going to kill the mother of his child if officers didn’t kill him first.

Immediately, Edmond police and the SWAT team arrived to set up a perimeter around the apartment.

Investigators say the suspect began to hang out of a second-story window, and told police to “pull the trigger.”

At one point, he reportedly told negotiators that he had just killed the mother.

Around 4:49 p.m., police say he walked out of the front door with a knife, screaming.

Edmond police shot the suspect with a non-lethal beanbag shotgun round and took him into custody.

The mother and the child were found unharmed. She told investigators that while the suspect was hanging out of the window, she was able to lock herself and the child in the bathroom.

Authorities arrested 32-year-old Christopher Mark Edwards on two complaints of kidnapp8ing, one count of domestic assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of obstruction.