OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department says a man has been charged with kidnapping and robbery after allegedly holding a woman hostage in her home on the city’s southeast side before taking off in her truck.

According to the police report, 49-year-old Kenneth Martin asked to borrow the victim’s car on Dec. 5, 2022, and became angry when she denied him.

The victim told officers Martin then grabbed her by the hair, threw her on the ground, and prevented her from leaving the residence.

Martin also allegedly threatened to burn her house down with a blow torch before taking her keys and leaving in her 1997 Chevy.

When the victim returned to her home the next day, she discovered her revolver was missing and Martin had returned her garage door opener.

Martin was arrested Jan. 12, 2023, on First Degree Robbery and Kidnapping charges. His bond is set $100,000