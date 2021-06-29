Man arrested after allegedly jumping, stomping on top of Oklahoma City patrol car

Dayton Shockey

Dayton Shockey

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been arrested after he allegedly jumped on top of a patrol car and dented the hood.

Around 7 p.m. on June 24, an officer was stopped at the red light at N.E. 50th St. and N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.

According to the probable cause affidavit, as he was starting to move, the officer said 22-year-old Dayton Shockey ran in front of the patrol car, which caused him to slam on his brakes.

“The defendant then climbed on the hood of my patrol vehicle and deliberately stomped on it repeatedly, causing several dents and scratches to the hood,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that Shockey jumped off the hood and kicked the passenger mirror off in the process.

Shockey was arrested on complaints of destroying private or public property, disorderly conduct, obstructing a public roadway, and malicious injury or destruction of property $1,000 or more.

