CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR/Stillwater News Press) – Authorities say one person is in custody following a disturbing discovery in Cherokee County.

Police say it all started when a man discovered the body of his sister in a shallow grave at Eldon Hill.

Investigators ultimately arrested Robert Lewis, who admitted to killing three people and burying them on his property, according to the Stillwater News Press.

Following the confession, officials were able to find two other bodies in shallow graves.

So far, the victims’ identities have not been released.