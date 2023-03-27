OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -Police say a man is in custody after he allegedly shot two women in front of a child.

Around 5:30 p.m. on March 25, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a possible shooting at the Cornerstone Apartments, located in the 1100 block of W. I-240 Service Rd.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were met by a woman suffering from a gunshot wound and a child who had witnessed the crime.

The two told officers that 52-year-old Maria Aguilar had been shot by 39-year-old Dario Acebedo.

Investigators learned that Aguilar and Acebedo were involved in an altercation after he showed up to the apartment unannounced. As a result, police say Acebedo shot and killed Aguilar and shot another woman.

Acebedo was taken to a hospital to be treated for self-inflicted injuries.

He was then arrested on complaints of first-degree murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.