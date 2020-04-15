Man arrested after allegedly leading deputy on chase, crashing into parked car

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials say a man is behind bars after he allegedly led a deputy on a chase before crashing into a parked car in Oklahoma City.

Recently, an Oklahoma County deputy was traveling along I-40 when a pickup truck sped past him, nearly crashing into a bystander on the interstate.

At that point, the deputy attempted to pull over the truck. However, the driver led the deputy on a pursuit.

Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say the pursuit ended in the 3500 block of S.W. 29th St. when the driver, identified as 24-year-old Tyler Truelove, crashed into a car and a motorcycle in a parking lot.

Investigators say Truelove and a female passenger took off running on foot. However, Truelove left behind some identifying information.

Authorities say the deputy was able to identify Truelove when he found his driver’s license in the truck and his cell phone. Deputies soon learned that the truck had been stolen out of Oklahoma City.

A short time later, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department received a 911 call about a deumpster-diver in the 3600 block of S.W. 29th St. Police arrived and took Truelove into custody.

Truelove was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, DUI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving.