Man arrested after allegedly leading police on wild chase with baby in backseat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say an Oklahoma man was taken into custody after he allegedly tried to cash a forged check and then led officers on a wild chase.

On Wednesday, officers were called to the First Fidelity Bank in southwest Oklahoma City after employees noticed a man trying to pass a stolen check in the drive-thru lane.

When police arrived at the scene, they spotted a blue Monte Carlo speeding off from the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators noted that the Monte Carlo was swerving in and out of traffic and was traveling at about 80 miles per hour on S. Walker Ave.

When the chase reached S.W. 42nd and S. Walker, the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“The vehicle exited the road way, took out a stop sign, and began sliding sideways through a yard,” the affidavit read.

The driver was able to get the car back on the street, but the front tire was blown.

While attempting to make a U-turn, the driver lost control and slammed into the back of a Nissan. Officers parked behind the Monte Carlo, which is when the driver put the car in reverse and started ramming the patrol car, the affidavit states.

Once in custody, 28-year-old Kody Hudson began making statements about his child in the car. When officers went back to the Monte Carlo, they found a baby in a car seat in the backseat of the vehicle.

Hudson was arrested on complaints of child neglect and endangering others while eluding a police officer.

