STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Stillwater say they have arrested a man who broke into a woman’s home and locked himself in her garage.

Around 7:11 p.m. on Nov. 12, officers with the Stillwater Police Department were called to a home in the 1400 block of N. Berry Court in reference to a disturbance.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim and Trey Christopher locked inside the garage.

Investigators say Christopher came into the house uninvited and said someone was trying to harm him.

The resident ran to the garage and told Christopher to get out of her house.

However, Christopher locked himself and the resident inside her garage.

Christopher was arrested on complaints of first-degree burglary and kidnapping.