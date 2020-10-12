Man arrested after allegedly pointing gun at bar security staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say quick actions by bouncers at an Oklahoma City bar stopped a man with a gun.

On Oct. 10, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting inside Kongs Tavern, located in the 1000 block of N. Walker.

When officers arrived, they saw security staff holding Phillip Messer to the ground.

According to the arrest affidavit, witnesses told investigators that Messer and a few others started a fist fight near the main bar. When security staff tried to break up the fight, witnesses say Messer pulled out a gun and pointed it at one of them.

At that point, several bouncers grabbed the gun and pointed it up to the ceiling. The gun went off, shooting a bullet into a metal I-beam.

According to the arrest affidavit, the gun was loaded with five live rounds.

Messer was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

LATEST STORIES: