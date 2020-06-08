Man arrested after allegedly raping resident at Jones nursing home

JONES, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Jones are investigating a rape they say happened at the Oak Hills Care Center last week.

“On June 4, we received a call through 911 of a reported sexual assault,” said Major Les Warren with Jones PD.

Court documents say that caller told police she saw Javian Harris go into an empty room with a resident.

When she went to see what was happening, the witness told police she saw Harris raping the victim.

The victim told police she repeatedly told Harris no, but he continued.

“It’s not common here. We haven’t done any arrests out of our nursing home of this nature,” said Warren.

After lying and trying to tell police his name was James, police say Harris told them he had only been at Oak Hills for three days working as part of a cleaning crew.

“My understanding is that he was not working directly with patients,” said Warren.

News 4 checked and this specific nursing home has an average one-star rating on Medicare.gov.

The government website even alerted people with a red stop symbol which means the nursing home has been “cited for abuse.”

The website defines abuse as “the willful infliction of injury, unreasonable confinement, intimidation, or punishment with resulting physical harm, pain or mental anguish. It includes verbal abuse, sexual abuse, physical abuse, and mental abuse.”

Harris has been in trouble with the law before.

He has a lengthy rap sheet including charges for child abuse, assault and battery, and first degree burglary.

“There were outstanding warrants on our suspect. He was jailed on those also,” said Warren.

Officials at Oak Hills Care Center sent this statement:

“We have no comment on this matter, due to the ongoing investigation. Oak Hills Care Center is fully cooperating in all investigations taking place at this time. Our main priority is our resident’s safety and well-being. We ask that the privacy of our resident’s and their families is respected during this time.”

Jones Police say the next steps will be presenting the charges to the Oklahoma County district attorney.

At last check, Harris sits in jail on multiple charges including obstructing an officer, possession of a controlled and dangerous substance, rape in the first degree, and sexual battery.