OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person was arrested for arson after allegedly setting fire to an apartment to “kill snakes in the wall.”

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Feb. 18, firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to an apartment fire near Wilshire Blvd. and Kelley Ave.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found several small fires in one unit.

Authorities say Chandon Wright was arrested after he admitted to setting the fires.

Wright reportedly told investigators that he knew setting the fires was wrong but said he was “trying to kill snakes in the wall.”

Wright was arrested on a complaint of first-degree arson.