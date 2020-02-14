Man arrested after allegedly sending lewd messages, nude photos to Tulsa County deputy posing as teen girl

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages and photos to who he thought was a teen girl.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Foreshee, of Muskogee, started using social media in January to send lewd messages and nude photos of himself to a 14-year-old girl.

Christopher Foreshee is seen in a booking photo obtained from the Tulsa County Inmate Information Center.

The sheriff’s office says he also “aggressively tried to get the girl to send him nude photos of herself.”

The “teen girl,” however, was actually a Tulsa County deputy posing as the 14-year-old.

Foreshee was arrested on Thursday, with help from US Marshals, and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on several complaints, including lewd or indecent proposal to a child and using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor.