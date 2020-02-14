Man arrested after allegedly sending lewd messages, nude photos to Tulsa County deputy posing as teen girl

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man was arrested after he allegedly sent inappropriate messages and photos to who he thought was a teen girl.
According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Christopher Foreshee, of Muskogee, started using social media in January to send lewd messages and nude photos of himself to a 14-year-old girl.
The sheriff’s office says he also “aggressively tried to get the girl to send him nude photos of herself.”
The “teen girl,” however, was actually a Tulsa County deputy posing as the 14-year-old.
Foreshee was arrested on Thursday, with help from US Marshals, and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on several complaints, including lewd or indecent proposal to a child and using technology to engage in sexual communication with a minor.