PRYOR, Okla. (KFOR) – A 31-year-old Oklahoma man has been arrested after he allegedly sent multiple sexual messages to a child online.

Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit arrested 31-year-old Devean Lamar Blake on felony charges related to soliciting sexual contact with a minor.

On June 30, the OSBI received information from the Latimer County Sheriff’s Office about a minor child that had received multiple sexual messages on social media.

Officials were able to identify Blake as a suspect associated with the messages.

On July 8, Blake was arrested at Thunderbird Youth Academy, which is where he worked.

He was arrested on complaints of solicitation of a minor, display of material harmful to minors, and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

He is currently being held on a $100,000 bond.