OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested a man who is accused of setting a multi-duplex on fire.

Around 5:45 a.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a multi-duplex near Rotary Park on a fire.

Investigators learned that a man broke out a window to the home and set the house on fire.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 36-year-old George Halsteid behind the building. Officials say Halsteid had already set fire to a couch on the back porch.

The flames ended up spreading to other units in the duplex.

As firefighters worked to put out the blaze, authorities say Halsteid was arrested on complaints of arson.