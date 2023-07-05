OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is behind bars Wednesday after police said he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman at a southwest Oklahoma City park and stole her car.

“This one’s rather a strange story,” said M.Sgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Strange it was during a late night on July 3 at Youngs Park near SW 44th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Police responded to the scene just after 11 p.m. to a woman saying her car had been stolen.

“She was apparently going to go hang out in the park for a while,” Knight said. “She said she was sitting on a bench hoping to view fireworks.”

According to the police report, she claimed she was also there to meet with an elderly homeless person to give them some food and water.

Then she told police she noticed someone hop into her car.

“Apparently had left it unlocked,” Knight said. “When she walked over to the car, she actually climbed inside and there was a man sitting inside the car.”

Sitting in the passenger seat was Kelsea Gentry.

Kelsea Gentry. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The police report states Gentry was asking if she wanted drugs and to have sex.

“She told him to get out. He did not get out. At some point, she reports that she was sexually assaulted by the man,” Knight said. “At some point during this assault, she removes a knife from her pocket, and she cuts the man on the face and that allows her to escape from the vehicle.”

After allegedly chasing her around the car, Knight said Gentry jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

“She had a device that allowed her to track the vehicle,” Knight said.

Fortunately, they found her car at a convenience store almost 7 miles away.

“He ended up being transported to an area hospital to be treated for the cut on his face that she had administered,” Knight said. “He was booked into the Oklahoma County detention center. The vehicle was returned to its owner.”

Gentry was booked on multiple charges including robbery and sexual battery. His bond is set at $110,000.