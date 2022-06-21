OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one man is facing several charges after allegedly shooting at his family’s home near Yukon.

Around 4:15 p.m. on June 19, Oklahoma City police were called to a home in the 14000 block of N. Frisco Rd. following a reported shooting.

Dispatchers learned that a man was shooting at a family member’s home from his car, and the family members were shooting back at him.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized no one had been hurt.

According to the arrest affidavit, the alleged suspect, Wade Womack, arrived back at the home with “black stuff all over his eyes.”

Investigators asked Womack if he was injured and what was around his eyes, and he said it was “his death face.”

Womack told police that he was assaulted by his whole family. He said when he started to leave the house, his family told him that he would be shot if he came back.

Womack told investigators that he went home, got three guns, and put his ‘death paint’ on his face and came back to the house.

He alleged that family members started shooting at him, so he fired a few rounds back to get them to stop.

One family member said that Womack actually assaulted him before leaving the home. About 30 minutes after Womack left the home, the family member told police that he heard what sounded like firecrackers outside the house.

The family member said he realized Womack was shooting at the house, so he grabbed a gun and started shooting back at him.

Womack was arrested on six counts of assault with a deadly weapon and firing a firearm from a vehicle.