Man arrested after allegedly shooting, killing roommate

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say a 26-year-old man has been arrested for the murder of his roommate.

Early Saturday morning, Oklahoma City officers were called to a disturbance between roommates in the 1600 block of S.W. 32nd St.

When police arrived, they found 26-year-old Jordan Ibarra-Ortega dead at the scene.

Investigators learned that Ibarra-Ortega was involved in an altercation with his roommate, 26-year-old Jonathan Portillo-Lopez.

At some point, Portillo-Lopez allegedly shot and killed the victim.

Portillo-Lopez was arrested on one complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.