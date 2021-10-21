Man arrested after allegedly shooting Oklahoma woman in head

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma County say a 27-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting on Wednesday.

Just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers in Oklahoma County received a 911 call about a shooting near N.E. 36th and Douglas.

“When they arrived, they found one female subject had been shot,” said Aaron Brilbeck, of the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the woman had been shot in the head.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office announced that 27-year-old Aaron Houchins was arrested on a complaint of shooting with intent to kill.