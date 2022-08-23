ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman is recovering following a stabbing at a home in Enid.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Aug. 22, dispatchers in Enid received a 911 call about a stabbing at a home in the 700 block of N. 12th St.

Officers with the Enid Police Department arrived at the home and found a 32-year-old woman holding a towel to her neck.

The woman was rushed to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City for treatment.

Investigators learned the victim had been arguing with 32-year-old James Allen Schmitt.

During the argument, Schmitt allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck and also hit her 12-year-old son as he tried to defend his mother.

Although Schmitt left the scene before police arrived, he was taken into custody a short time later.