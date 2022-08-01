OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man has been arrested following a horrific incident of animal abuse.

Early Sunday morning, Oklahoma City police were called to a home along S. Pennsylvania Ave. following a reported domestic disturbance.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that a man had stabbed a dog.

When police arrived at the scene, they were met by witnesses who said that 21-year-old Ruben Armendariz had stabbed the victim’s puppy.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim said she locked her puppy in her room before she left the house. When she returned home, she noticed that the door to her room had been broken open.

Inside the room, the victim found her 5-month-old puppy with a stab wound to his stomach and his intestines protruding from the wound.

The victim said she found a bloody knife in Armendariz’s bedroom.

Officials arrested Armendariz on a complaint of cruelty to animals. He was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

The report states that the puppy had to be put down due to its injuries.