MUSTANG, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities have released the identity of a man accused of stealing a fire rescue truck from the Mustang Fire Department.

Investigators allege that Daniel Snyder stole the truck from Mustang Fire Station 1 and then led officials on a chase.

Snyder was arrested and is now facing a long list of charges.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma City Police Department helped in the pursuit.