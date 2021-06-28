Man arrested after allegedly threatening coworkers at Oklahoma City hospital

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened several employees at a local hospital.

On May 17, Oklahoma City officers were called to Mercy Hospital after receiving a report about an employee making threats to shoot people in the hospital.

When officers arrived at the scene, they met 47-year-old Payam Parsa and took him into custody.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers learned that Parsa had a pistol in a bag at his desk in the hospital.

The affidavit states that Parsa sent text messages to his ex-girlfriend stating, “If I feel any more headache, like if HR come (sic) to me, If I see a court letter to me, if you file any case against me… you know what I’m going to do? Easy. I’m gonna pull a gun and shoot the first police come around me, first security come to me, anyone. Close my heart and kill anyone. If you care about American to get killed, leave me alone.”

According to online court records, Parsa has been charged with planning to perform an act of violence involving or intending to involve serious bodily injury or death of another person, and making obscene, threatening or harassing telephonic or electronic communication.

On June 25, officers were contacted again by Mercy Hospital officials about Parsa.

Officials reported that Parsa sent texts to three former coworkers at the hospital, threatening that if they testified against him in court, he would “decapitate them when he got out of prison.”

At that point, Parsa was arrested on a complaint of preventing witnesses from attending court.