Man arrested after allegedly throwing drain cleaner on Oklahoma victim

Andy Garcia

ALTUS, Okla. (KFOR) – Investigators in one Oklahoma community say a man has been arrested after seriously injuring another man.

Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with the Altus Police Department were called to the 1100 block of N. Benson following an altercation.

When police arrived, they found one person suffering from chemical burns.

Authorities say the victim and 52-year-old Andy Garcia got into an altercation. During that altercation, Garcia threw drain cleaner on the victim.

The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of chemical burns to his face, chest, and back.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital before being flown to a Texas hospital.

Garcia was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

