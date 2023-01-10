OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City man has been arrested after he allegedly attacked a security officer at local hotel.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 9, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a disturbance at the Hilton Garden Inn, located in the 2800 block of N.W. Expressway.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that a security guard was fighting with a man who was trespassing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 26-year-old Angelo Gilliam and took him into custody.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that he told Gilliam that he was trespassing and needed to leave the property.

“[Gilliam] got irate and threw a gallon jug of water at [victim], which struck [victim.] [Gilliam] told [victim] that he was going to kill him,” the report states.

At that point, investigators say Gilliam attacked the victim, punching him in the face multiple times.

While on the ground, the victim said Gilliam was able to grab his pepper spray and spray him in the face and armpit.

“[Gilliam] then began grabbing for [victim’s] handgun, which was in a holster on his duty belt. [Victim] was able to keep the gun secure in the holster, while [Gilliam] continued trying to pull the gun out of the holster,” the report alleges.

Officials say as he was trying to take his gun, Gilliam also bit the victim’s hand, “to the point that a chunk of [victim’s] left hand was hanging from his hand,” the report states.

The victim kept control of his gun and was able to get away from the suspect.

Gilliam was arrested on complaints of first-degree robbery, maiming, two counts of assault and battery, trespassing after being forbidden, and trespassing on private property.