ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man was arrested late Thursday after a nearly six-hour standoff with authorities.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on March 16, officers with the Enid Police Department were called to the 1200 block of East Elm after learning about a man firing a gun into the air.

When they arrived at the scene, they couldn’t find the alleged suspect.

At 4:27 p.m., dispatchers received a second call about gunshots being fired near 12th Street and Cypress.

They learned that Walter Lee Hill, Jr. allegedly fired a gun at a woman inside a nearby home.

As officers tried to contact Hill, they say he fired shots toward them through a window. At that point, several officers returned fire.

Following a nearly six-hour standoff, Hill surrendered.

He was arrested on six counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon upon a police officer, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, resisting arrest, and other outstanding warrants.